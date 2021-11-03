Namibia: Uganda Emerge As Title Contenders

UGANDA emerged as strong contenders for the Pent Series title after beating pre-tournament favourites Malawi 58-44 yesterday.

The two countries are the highest-ranked African nations competing at the tournament with Malawi, ranked sixth in the world and Uganda seventh, but yesterday, Uganda took control of matters from the start.

Playing a hard and physical match, they streaked into a 5-1 lead, and from then on there was no looking back as Uganda maintained their advantage to take a 14-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Malawi tried hard to make a comeback in the second quarter, but Uganda broke down their attacks with some fine intercepts, and won the second quarter 14-12 to take a 28-22 lead at the half-time break.

Uganda maintained their momentum in the second half, winning the third quarter 15-10 to take a decisive 32-43 lead, before winning the final quarter 15-12 to win the match 58-44.

That was their second successive victory at the tournament after they comfortably beat Zambia 76-22 on Monday, and their captain, Stella Oyella, said they were determined to win the tournament.

"We have been preparing hard as a team. We were very passionate and determined to win today's game. We saw this game as if it was the final, and even if we made mistakes on court we didn't blame each other, we just kept going strong and made sure we make use of our goal-scoring chances," she said.

"We came here to win every game, because all the teams have come here to win, so we must put in more effort to make sure we win our remaining three games," she said.

Uganda's coach, Fred Mugerwa, said they built their victory around a strong defence.

"We wanted to make sure our defence was strong, because we know they are very fast on the counter-attack. They were very physical, which we are not, so I think we will now work on our physical strength so that we can also match them," he said.

"When we came here we said every team we are going to face is a final for us. There are no weak teams here, they are all strong, so each match is a final for us," he said.

Malawi, meanwhile, got off to a winning start when they beat Zimbabwe 58-36 in their opening match on Monday.

They were leading 15-8 by the end of the first quarter, and were well in command by half-time, leading 31-16.

They went 49-24 ahead by the end of the third quarter, before closing out the game with a commanding 18-point victory.

After that victory, Malawi's captain, Caroline Ngwira, said they were aiming to win the tournament.

"It was a tough match, but we have come here to win, and this is a good competition for us. Next year we are going to the Commonwealth Games, so this forms part of our preparations," she said, adding they were not playing at full strength.

"About five players are missing, but we've come here with some good young players, so it's a good team," Ngwira said.

Namibia, meanwhile, won their opening match by default on Monday after their opponents Kenya arrived too late for the match.

They were due to play Zambia in their second match by late yesterday afternoon.

Kenya finally opened their campaign against Zimbabwe yesterday afternoon, but got off to a losing start, with Zimbabwe winning the match 56-46.