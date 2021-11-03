Namibia: Youth Football Continues

YOUTH football continued in the capital over the weekend with numerous teams displaying their skills in the DTS Windhoek u15 Invitational Tournament.

After a full programme of matches at the Trustco and DTS fields on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, eight teams advanced to the knockout stages of the tournament, to be held at the Ramblers field this coming weekend.

The top two teams in each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams qualified for the quarter-finals.

In group A, DTS finished on top on 25 points from 10 matches, while Fortis FA came second on 16 points.

In group B, Kaizen Football Academy and Football School Windhoek (FSW) both finished on 24 points from 10 matches, with KFA finishing first due to a slightly better goal aggregate.

In group C, Athletic Club Football Academy A and Baller Boys both finished on 23 points at the top of the log to book their quarter-final places.

The two best third-placed teams that went through are SKW who finished on 21 points in group C, and Ramblers who finished on 19 points in group B.

Brudinho Kandirikirira of FSW is the leading goal scorer with 13 goals so far, followed by Robinho van Wyk of KFA on 12, Kieran Lewies of Ramblers on nine, and Losper Bonneti of DTS and Nasima Vykotsky of KFA on seven goals each.

The tournament now enters the knockout stages this coming weekend when the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held at the Ramblers field, along with the knockout stages of an u17 tournament which was held earlier.

The leading goal scorers in the u17 tournament are Reinhardt Lamperth of ACFA with 14 goals, Morris Jonathan of KFA with 10 and Brandon Brinkmann of ACFA with seven goals.

In the u15 quarter-finals on Friday, DTS play FSW, KFA play SKW, ACFA play Fortis FA, and Ramblers play Baller Boys.

In the u17 semi-finals on Saturday, Ramblers play KFA, and ACFA A play ACFA B.

The finals for both age groups will take place on Saturday afternoon.