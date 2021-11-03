Nigeria: Obi Cubana Spends Second Day in EFCC's Custody

Popular socialite and businessman, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, has spent his second day in detention. He was yet to leave the anti-graft agency last night.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, told THISDAY that the owner of popular Ibizza night club chain remained in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

"All I can say is that he is still with us", he said.

THISDAY, gathered that Iyiegbu was granted bail but was yet to perfect the bail conditions.

"He was granted bail. He is waiting to perfect his bail conditions", a source said.

The Anambra-born tycoon, who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi Abuja at about 12pm on Sunday was interrogated by operatives of the commission.

He was alleged to be involved in money laundering and tax fraud.

Obi Cubana recently caught media attention and has trended on social media, following the recent lavish burial ceremony of his mother in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He also recently posted on his Instagram page a picture he had with the Vice President of Liberia, Mrs Jewel Ciane Taylor, in her office, during a recent visit to Monrovia.