Nigeria: Anambra Poll - 10 Candidates Urge FG to Release Kanu

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Ten governorship candidates in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State,have jointly called on the federal government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in order to contain all acts that could torpedo the election this weekend.

A seven-point resolution to this effect was signed by Godwin Maduka of Accord, Ben Etiaba of Action Alliance, Akachukwu Nwankpo of African Democratic Congress, Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress and Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Others were Onyejegbu Okwudili for Allied Peoples Movement, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obinna Uzoh of the Social Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party and Obiora Okknkwo of the Zenith Labour Party.

According to them, the South-east Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops should be entrusted with the responsibility of producing Kanu whenever he is wanted.

They also urged the federal government to take urgent steps to demilitarise the South-east zone and stem the heightened tension, skirmishes and endless bloodletting between the security agencies and youths.

The Anambra governorship candidates said they were committed to non-violence and the maintenance of peace throughout the duration of the election and beyond.

The candidates made the commitment to peaceful and violence-free election in response to the concerns expressed by the South-east Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Bishops and Archbishops, and in appreciation of the general anxiety arising from recent and continuing violence, in the South-east and Anambra State in particular.

"We urge all our supporters and other stakeholders to commit fully to these ideals and refrain from any act that may imperil the election," their statement read.

They, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Armed Forces, other security agencies and all stakeholders to discharge their mandates in accordance with the law and in a fair and just manner.