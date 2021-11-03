Nigeria: NFF Disowns Purported UEFA Coaching Course in Ibadan

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has warned Nigerian coaches against getting involved in a purported UEFA Coaching Course being advertised by some persons unknown, saying it is a hoax.

NFF's Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen said on Tuesday: "The attention of the NFF has been drawn to a 'special announcement' in the public space in which some individuals claim they are bringing 'Dutch Football Instructors' to deliver lectures at M&N Coaching Courses, starting with a UEFA introductory course that will lead to a UEFA Coaching Course at which UEFA coaching licenses will be awarded.

"I want to say without any ambiguity that the NFF has no hand in this exercise. We have no part in it and we have not sanctioned it to go ahead. Anyone with the intention and capacity to organize coaching courses must seek the go-ahead of the NFF, and the Technical Department would evaluate what they have and what they purport to be able to do, before we give any go-ahead. As far as we are concerned, these persons advertising a coaching course to take place in Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort outside Ibadan in December 2021 are not known to us, neither is the programme they claim to be organizing," NFF warned in a statement yesterday.