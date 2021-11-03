Nigeria: Police Officer Ignores #EndSARS Panel's Order to Return Illegal Bail Money - Petitioners

Two petitioners told the #EndSARS panel that the police officer took N50,000 from them to grant them bail, and seized their phones as security for a balance of N50,000.

A police officer facing probe at the #EndSARS panel in Abuja has refused to comply with the panel's order directing him to refund N50,000 he allegedly extorted from two petitioners as payment for bail last year, the complainants said on Tuesday.

Sani Ango and Haruna Usman also said at the resumed hearing of their complaint that the police officer, Amadin Monday, of the Rapid Intelligence Team (RIT) of the police force in Abuja, ignored the panel's order to return two phones he allegedly seized from them.

The phones, according to them, were taken as security for the balance of N50,000 which their families promised to pay after their initial deposit of N50,000 out of the N100,000 charged as the bail fee.

The Nigerian police authorities often proclaim that bail is free.

The Abuja #EndSARS panel chaired by Suleiman Galadima, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, had at the first sitting on the case, ordered Mr Monday, and other police authorities joined as respondents to the case, to return the phones and refund the N50,000 deposit to the owners.

Speaking under cross-examination at the resumed hearing in the case on Tuesday, one of the complainants, Mr Ango, said the phones and the money had yet to be returned to them.

The complainants' lawyer, Aliyu Adamu, also confirmed to the panel the order for the return of the phones and money had yet to be complied with.

With this development, the chairman, Mr Galadima, directed the panel's lawyers Aliyu Adamu, Kwadundi Okoh, and Olawole Afolabi, as well as the defence lawyers, Umoh Inah and Malik Taiwo, to visit the Rapid Intelligence Team (RIT) in Garki in Abuja to ensure the return of the confiscated phones as well as the N50,000.

The Independent Investigative Panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) investigate cases of rights violations perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units, then adjourned the case till November 23 for report.

The panel, replicated in about 28 states of the federation by the various state governments, is commonly referred to as #EndSARS panel having been set up as part of the five-point demands of last year's #EndSARS anti-police brutality protest.

Complaints of useful arrest, detention, extortion

Sani Ango and Haruna Usman had filed their petition before the panel on November 25, 2020, describing how they were arrested by the police in Abuja on September 10, 2020 held in illegal detention for 17 days.

According to them, they were arrested over a missing laptop belonging to one Usman Buhari while they were attending a meeting at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

They said they were conveyed to police facility in Garki, Abuja, and two days later, they were taken to an 'operation room' where they were tortured to a point of unconsciousness.

Mr Monday of the Rescue Intelligence team, the officer in charge of the case, was then said to have taken them to their cells where they were detained for 17 days.

The police officer, according to the petitioners, ignored the pleas from their families for bail or for them to be charged to court.

During the period of incarceration, the petitioners said they received inhuman treatments that led to major health complications.

On September 30, 2020, they said Mr Monday agreed to grant them bail to their families on the condition to pay N100,000 with one surety.

But the families, the petitioners said, were only able to raise N50,000 and promised to pay the balance of N50,000.

The police officers agreed to an arrangement of seizing the petitioners' phones until the balance was paid.

They said they "suffered physically and mentally, and are still traumatised" during their incarceration.

They added that they were both on medications as a result of the health complications they developed during the detention.

They pleaded with the panel in their petition to "humbly intervene, investigate the wrongful accusations, retrieve their smartphones and the N50,000 paid for bail."

They also asked to be "compensated with regards to the victimisation, psychological and physical traumas from the degrading inhuman treatment they experienced."

Apart from Mr Monday, the others joined as respondents to the petition are: the defunct Federal Capital Territory (FCT) SARS unit, the officer in charge of the unit, the FCT Commissioner of Police, and Inspector General of Police.

The respondents denied any wrongdoing.