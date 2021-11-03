Zimbabwe: Drug Trafficker Jailed 10 Years

Senior Court Reporter

A Brazilian national, who was caught at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while attempting to smuggle 4kgs of cocaine worth $33 million into the country, was yesterday jailed for 10 years.

Guilherme Sodre Alvenaz Da Silveria, 22, was slapped with the lengthy jail term after a full trial before Harare regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene, who forfeited the cocaine to the State for destruction.

In sentencing Da Silveria, Mr Mhene said, although he was a young offender, his actions would end up fuelling criminal activities within societies after the drug's consumption.

He said the cocaine would also have adverse effects on people, especially the young ones who were increasingly abusing drugs.

Mr Mhene said although it was not clear where the cocaine was destined for, the lengthy jail term would send a clear warning to other international travellers that Zimbabwe was not a destination for drugs.

Prosecutor Mr Shepherd Makonde said on April 5 this year, detectives received information that Da Silveria was coming to Zimbabwe from Brazil with a the cocaine aboard an Ethiopian Airways plane and was expected to arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 1:30pm.

Detectives went to the airport and identified Silveria during the clearance of his passport at the immigration counter and monitored his movements until he picked up his luggage.

Silveria used the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority green route exit point and was intercepted outside the arrivals terminal on his way to the parking lot.

Detectives identified themselves and requested to search his luggage.

The search led to the discovery of 19 sachets and six rolls of yellowish powder wrapped in silver foil paper stashed in the lining of his black jacket which was in his luggage.

Preliminary field tests were done on the powder and it tested positive for cocaine leading to his arrest.

The seized cocaine weighed 4,17503kg with a street value of $33 400 240.