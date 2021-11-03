Zimbabwe: Gems Power to First Pent Series Win

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior national netball team got their first win, at the ongoing Pent Series yesterday, when they beat Kenya 56-46 in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Gems were coming from a defeat, at the hands of Malawi on Monday, in their opening game at the five-day tournament, which ends on Friday.

It was a close contest as Kenya gave Zimbabwe, who were the favourites, a good run for their money.

The first quarter ended 13-13.

They then went into half-time with Zimbabwe leading 25-24.

Kenya took a two-goal lead in the third quarter, as it ended 38-36, in their favour.

But, the Gems put up a good fight in the last quarter, and won the match 56-46.

There was only one change to the starting seven, from the squad which took on Malawi, with centre Progress Moyo, coming in for Patricia Mauladi.

Gems coach, Lloyd Makunde, said things were beginning to shape up and he was impressed with the new players roped into the senior side. They include goalkeeper Priscila Ndlovu, Nobukhosi Ndlovu and goal shooter Lynnette Tanhira. "The game was highly competitive. Things are shaping up bit by bit, the youngsters are impressing," he said.

"The only change was Progress Moyo starting where Patricia Mauladi started yesterday (on Monday) and the fact that the players had rested after the long journey.

"Tactical changes made all the difference where we put on Sinethemba Ncube and Lynnete Tanhira."

Zimbabwe are up against Uganda, ranked seventh, in what promises to be another tough contest. "The win is a morale-booster, especially when we are playing Uganda tomorrow (today).

"We will definitely carry the momentum, we need to improve on our passes and team defence, and also to keep possession, until we score," he said.

He blamed fatigue for their loss to Malawi.

"It's not a very bad performance considering everything. We performed better with the introduction of our young players.

"We arrived around 1pm and played the game at 4pm, I think the girls were tired after the long journey and fatigue also contributed to the loss.

"Malawi now is a weaker team than before and we should have capitalised on that. Yes, with better arrangements, we could have caused an upset," Makunde said.