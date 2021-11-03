Zimbabwe: Churches Pledge to Comply With Covid-19 Regulations

Organisers of highly attended inter-denominational church entreaties being held in Chitungwiza twice a week, have pledged to comply with Covid-19 control regulations to protect the worshipping public from the pandemic.

The prayer meetings are being held at a shrine known as 'Gomo rema Answer' (Mountain of Answers) in Zengeza 2 where large crowds are congregating, raising concern on the possible disregard of pandemic control measures.

Government has allowed face-to-face church services to resume on condition congregants are fully vaccinated and church leaders ensure compliance with other control measures.

Speaking after a prayer session at the weekend, Prophet Tinashe Veremu, who leads the inter-denominational group, said they were strictly complying with national Covid-19 containment measures.

"We are having people from many churches attending our sessions and as attendance grows, we are stepping up Covid-19 control measures to curb infections.

"We do our services every Wednesday and Saturday morning and the turnout has been growing, making it necessary to educate congregants on the dangers of Covid-19.

"We always tell congregants to follow the Covid-19 control rules. This is an interdenominational church and people from any church are welcome for prayers of any kind," said Prophet Veremu.

A number of Christians formed prayer groups during the peak of the pandemic to pray for those bereaved by the disease.

Following the resumption of face-to-face sermons, most churches appear to be complying with Government regulations.