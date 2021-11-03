Zimbabwe: Mahendere Drops New Single 'Zvaringana'

Arts Correspondent

Influential gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere has released his a new single titled "Zvaringana".

The song, which has a fusion of sungura and a little bit of old school rhumba, was produced by renowned producer Nigel Nyangombe.

The lead track is off Mahendere's forthcoming album dubbed "Getting Personal With God 4" due for release early next month.

In an interview, Mahendere said "Zvaringana" (It Is Well) was a praise song that encouraged believers to remain positive in any situation they might encounter in life.

"The song is an affirmation emanating from the Bible and there are numerous scriptures both from the new and old testament that encourage the believer to always maintain a positive outlook and confession in life," he said.

The "Mweya Mutsvene" hit-maker said fans should look forward to the new offering which features some of his Direct Worship Team members on some of the worship songs.

Songs featured on the 14- track-album include "Tangai Neni", "Guta Reutiziro", "Ngoni Dzake", "Holy", "My Help" and "Tisanete".

Mahendere said the album will draw people closer to God.

"Getting Personal With God series is a portal that takes you to that place of getting personal with God," he said. "What makes this upcoming album outstanding is the level of the relationship we get to know our God by letting go of perceived religious boundaries to moments of revelations between a child and his Father God Almighty."

Meanwhile, Mahendere said his latest collaborative track "Shalom" was performing well outside the country.

Released two months ago, the song featured Mahendere's wife Pastor Vimbai, Nyangombe and South African musicians Pastor Edwin Mushuna, Louca De Neyssen and Stella.

Starting off as a member of the famous Mahendere Brothers -- a boy band made up of four musically talented brothers -Mahendere has gone solo and has risen to become one of the most sought-after gospel musicians.