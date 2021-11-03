Zimbabwe: Teenage Hadebe Nominated for Two MLS Awards

WARRIORS star Teenage Hadebe has been recognised for his sterling individual performances for his club Houston Dynamo after being shortlisted for two Major League Soccer (MLS) End of the Year awards.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwe international central defender is vying for the MLS Defender of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year accolades.

Hadebe has made an instant impact in the MLS since joining Houston Dynamo from the Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in June on a three-year-deal worth US$1,65 million.

Hadebe, who is one of the highest earners at the club has made 17 appearances for Houston Dynamo.

His arrival has strengthened the Houston Dynamo defence, cementing his position as a vital cog for the team.

The MLS said voting for the nominees, which is being done on MLSsoccer.com started on Friday and will close on Monday, November 8.

MLS will release a list of finalists prior to the start of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.