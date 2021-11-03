Liberia: LFA 2nd Division League Kickoff Today

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association Second division league will kicks-off on Tuesday with seven entertaining matches at seven different venues across the country.

The 2021/2022 Orange National league was officially launched at the Doris Williams Sport Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County by the president of the LFA Mustapha Raji.

Mustapha Raji launched the new league season just before kick-off of the female Super Cup match between Champions Determine Girls and the Petro Trade Cup holders Earth Angels.

Raji gracefully thanked the people of Grand Bassa for their kind hospitality after agreeing to host the Super Cup and inevitably appreciated all the sponsors of the LFA.

"I want to be grateful to the people of Grand Bassa County for hosting us and also want to appreciate our sponsors, ORANGE Liberia, DOXX Bet and Petro Trade.

"Many thanks for the support of all stakeholders and the Executive Committee of the LFA and with the power vested in me as president of the LFA, I officially declare the ORANGE 2021/2022 National League open", Raji concluded.

Newly-promoted Pags FC and Cece United will go head-to-head for the first time in Bomi County.

Last season's first division promotional play-offs participants Muscat FC will take on Tony FC in Monrovia.

Play-offs champions Bong Rangers will welcome Margibi County's Mighty Blue Angels in Bong County.

In other matches Ganta Almighty will come face to face with the church boys of Jubilee FC at the Gampa sport stadium in NImba county while Small Town FC will get used to life in the second tie of Liberian Football when they battle Junior Professionals FC at the Tusa field.

NPA anchors who got relegated from the first division last season will welcome Gardnersville FC at the Antoinette Tubman Sports Stadium in central Monrovia.

Nimba FC will tackle LIFE FC at the George Weah Technical Center.