Liberia: Dr. Ekyinabah, Saydee Families Host Back-to-School Tournament for Kids in Lower Margibi County Ahead of 2021/2022 Academic Year

Duazon — Renowned Medical Doctor, Dr. Emmanuel Ekyinabah and the Saydee families over the weekend hosted a back to school U-13 and U-17 Kickball and Football tournaments for kids in Lower Margibi County to encourage them go back to school ahead of the 2021/2022 academic school year.

The tournament, organized by Dr. Ekyinabah and Saydee family through their organization, the Achievers Youth Club (AYC), was held on Saturday in the Duazon Transit Community.

According to Dr. Ekyinabah, AYC was established in 2020 during the lockdown period when coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in Liberia with the aim of keeping the kids together; using football as an educational tool to encourage the them to stay in school and prioritize education.

He said AYC was founded to use football as an educational tool to encourage and motivate the kids. Since its establishment, the club have been running several academic programs including special reading classes, debates and a football team with coaches coming in to work along with the kid, he said.

"The club was formed to inspire kids about education, using football to motivate them and draw their attention about school with rule to be in school in other to be a part of the team," he said.

The tournament was staged under the theme "Play Hard, Study Hard as Athletic Scholars" and it brought together nine participating teams to compete in both football and kickball U-13 and U-17 categories.

Also speaking, Lofa County District #3 lawmaker, Clarence Massaquoi, who also graced the occasioned lauded Dr. Ekyinabah and AYC for organizing the tournament; terming it as laudable and a contribution to the investment of the youth of Liberia.

According to Rep. Massaquoi, his presence on the ground -spending the day with the kids and helping them build their future through education and sports was worthwhile; adding that he has always been looking forward to such opportunity to invest in the youth of Liberia through whatever endeavor.