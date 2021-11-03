Liberia: 'IE Ready for LFA 2021d/2022 National League' - Says Secretary General

2 November 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macauley Sombai

Monrovia — The Secretary of the Invincible Eleven Majestic Sports Association has assured supporters and sympathizers of the Yellow boy's readiness for the 2021/2022 Liberia Football Association (LFA) national league.

Roland K. Mends-Cole in an exclusive interview with FrontPageAfrica, stressed that all is set for IE preparation for the 2021/2022 Liberia Football Association (LFA) national league.

The Secretary General explained that the team head Coach Samuel Sumo and members of his technical staff have put together 24 players who have already met all of the criteria set for justification and they are continuing their training process as part of their preparation for the national league.

The team has moved ahead of their opening match with LISCR FC on Wednesday at the ATS.

IE returned to the first division after two years in the third division after securing BYC II first division space.

"As part of IE preparedness for the upcoming LFA national league, we have put together a new technical team headed by Coach Samuel Sumo and the information we are getting from him about our players responses to the training is very encouraging and it shows that the team is going to regain its status in Liberian football." Cole said.

Cole appreciated IE current new president Senator Sah Joseph of Montserrado County, Senator Jonathan Saygbe alias Boy Child, former IE defender Timothy Bangue and others USA based former IE players who have helped to bring IE back to the LFA first division stage.

"Today, we as officials and members of the Invincible Eleven Majestic Sports Association are pleased to paid tribute to our people who helped to bring back the spirit of members of the Yellow family in Liberian football while they are still alive and we promised to properly manage the support we are getting for the growth of IE in local and international football," he said.

"I think we know that before the construction of the Spring Payne sports ground, the area was used for IE training ground and we are hoping to regain the area for our training because it would help our athletes to compete with other players and teams."

