Liberia: NPA Managing Director Twehway Assists in Reconstruction of Flood-Wrecked Zeo Town

Zeo Town — National Port Authority Managing Director, Bill Twehway, has contributed towards the reconstruction efforts of Zeo town, a small town that was recently overwhelmed by heavy flooding.

Mr. Twehway, on Monday donated several bundles of zinc in fulfillment of his promise made to the victims of the flood.

In September 2021, flooding, occasioned by heavy downpour of rain, left host of families homeless; forcing them to seek temporary shelter. Some houses got destroyed by the flood.

In a recent telephone conversation with Moses Williams, an elder of the area, Mr. Twehway promised to donate 80 bundles of zinc as his initial contribution to rebuilding Zeo Town.

River Cess County former senatorial candidate, Steve Tequah, made the presentation of the zinc on behalf of Mr. Twehway.

Mr. Tequah said it was the managing director's way of helping in the rebuilding of the town. Tequah, who was among several individuals that provided food assistance following the incident, said though, there may have been some delay in the intervention of Mr. Twehway, but was quick to inform the jubilant crowd that the managing director's focus was life after the flood.

According to Mr. Tequah, based upon instruction from Twehway, each house will benefit 4 bundles of zinc with the town chief and senior elder receiving 5 bundles each.

Receiving the zinc, the beneficiaries expressed joy over the intervention by MD Twehway. "We will pray for our son for God to bless him more. Our town will now have zinc houses," 72-years-old Rosalind Gionwhea said.

For his part, Elder Joseph Gbarjuway appreciated the managing director and his team for identifying with them during their most difficult time.

About a hundred people, mainly women and children, were directly affected by the flood.

Rescuers, backed by local authorities, used motorized and peddling canoes to prevent potential drowning. Residents said the flooding preceded a downpour on Friday.

River Cess County Information Officer, Isaac Williams, told this news outlet that the incident is the first in the history of the town.

According to him, those rescued were being sheltered in Cestos City, while describing the incident as a humanitarian crisis that needed goodwill interventions.