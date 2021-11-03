Gambia: VP Touray Meets Global Youth Parliament Executive

The Vice President Dr Isatou Touray recently met the executive members of the Gambia Global Youth Parliament, a youth-led organisation that works around environment, entrepreneurship and governance issues in her office.

She thanked the group for calling on her and for presenting their case to support government deliver on its National Development Plan (NDP) promises. She also encouraged the group to work with other stakeholders that are key to their priority areas.

The Vice President assured the group of government partnership and further reiterated her government's open-door policy accorded especially to organisations that share the development agenda of the President Barrow government. She urged them to create mentorship and entrepreneurship opportunities for their fellow youths, and help in bringing about positive attitudinal and behavioural change especially among the youth.

The Country Coordinator, GYP- Gambia chapter, Baba Ceesay commended Dr Touray for her active role in promoting youth development and empowerment in The Gambia. He took the opportunity to congratulate her on her speeches during the recently concluded UN General Assembly and other fora. He disclosed that they have been selected to receive an excellence award at the Global Youth Forum to be held in Nepal.

Mr. Ceesay gave assurance of his organisation's commitment to collaborate with the Office of the Vice President to address their development concerns.

The GYP West Coast Region Coordinator, Kemo Fatty, said they have implemented projects on irregular migration and environment and also indicated that they have contacted Gamworks to support a multi-million-dollar women's horticulture garden project in Sifoe.

Ms Winifred Nicol, Deputy Country Coordinator, GYP Gambia, said as an international youth-led organisation, the Global Youth Parliament is working with ministries of Health and Youth and Sport, and other developmental organisations. She affirmed their solicitation of support from the VP to facilitate their planned trip to Nepal to receive awards.

An anonymous donor donated, through the Vice President, fifty thousand Dalasis to the Global Youth Parliament to support their journey to Nepal.

The meeting was chaired by Saikou J.K. Trawally, the DPS Technical, office of the Vice President.