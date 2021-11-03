Gambia: P2RS Engages Wellingara Youth On Poultry Production

2 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

At least 25 youth from Wellingara Youth Banataba Association (Back Way returnees) are currently on a five-day induction training on Poultry Production Management and Value Chain Financing and Marketing at the Department of Livestock Service in Abuko.

The training is funded by the Project for Building Resilience against Food and Nutrition Security (P2RS). It is aimed at building the capacity of the 'Back Way' returnees to have access to finance as well as enable them properly manage their poultry productions.

The training, which attracted various technical experts as facilitators from the Department of Livestock Services and other units under the Ministry of Agriculture, was also meant to empower the youth with the basic principles and best practices of raising poultry production and management scheme.

The training also aims to empower and encourage youth to venture into poultry production business scheme and desist from the back way journey.

Topics to be covered during the training include house preparation, chick brooding and management, bio-security principles, overview of poultry production in The Gambia, common viral diseases in poultry in The Gambia, commercial poultry farming as an important and viable enterprise, poultry value chain financing and marketing concepts as well as record keeping in poultry farms.

Participants will also be taken through practical exercises on breeding and field visit to a poultry farm.

The lesson learnt would help youths lay the foundation in their small business endeavour, identity signs and symptoms affecting their poultry production as well as prevent them.

Isatou Savage, Regional Director Department of Livestock Service for West Coast Region, who doubles as the focal person for P2RS, said part of the project is to build the capacity of youth.

According to her, production of chicken will start soonest after building the capacities of participants. She assured participants that the project would provide them one thousand birds to start production.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X