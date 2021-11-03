Gambia: West Coast Region Zonal Tournament Balloting Held

2 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The balloting for the 2021 West Coast Region zonal football tournament was held in Brikama on Sunday.

Seven zones namely Brikama, Lamin, Gunjur, Kombo Central 2, COSDA, Kombo East and Brufut are set to participate in the first-ever West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

The zones are divided into two groups.

The balloting for the tournament is as follow:

Group A Group B

1.Brikama 1.Lamin

2.Kombo Central 2 2.Gunjur

3.COSDA 3.Kombo East

4.Brufut

The 2021 West Coast Region zonal football tournament is set to begin on 14 November 2021.

