Gambia: Saint-Etienne - Gambia Moves for Mahdi Camara!

2 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Qualified for the first CAN in their history, The Gambia is trying to strengthen themselves just over two months from the start of the competition.

In this context, the Scorpions have been targeting for several months the bi-national and captain of Saint-Etienne, Mahdi Camara, born in France to a Gambian father.

Photo in support, the journalist Momodouh Bah thus reveals that the Gambian coach Tom Saintfiet met the 23-year-old midfielder for the first time after the draw in Metz (1-1) on Saturday in Ligue 1. It remains to be seen whether the former French U16 international would be ready to agree to temporarily leave the Greens, currently last in the standings, during the season.

Gambia will face Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in CAN group F in Cameroon (January 9-February 6, 2022).

