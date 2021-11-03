Gambia: NBR Welcomes TANGO Post Evaluation Training

As the Association of Non-Governmental Organisations of The Gambia (TANGO) continues its post-evaluation training on policies, gender, human rights, and budgeting, participants in North Bank Region (NBR) recently welcomed the gesture and promised to implement the knowledge gained.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Kerewan, Fatou Gaye, legal officer at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) explained that the training is a refresher because they had a similar one in 2019 which was funded by United Nations Democratic Funds (UNDEF) in collaboration with TANGO.

She said NHRC provided some of the resources needed during the previous training.

"The training will provide a post-evaluation assessment on the training that was conducted in 2019. We want to assess the level of understanding and knowledge you have gained in the previous training," she added.

Lamin Saidykhan, Governor of NBR, urged participants to utilise the knowledge gained during the training. He also emphasized the importance of the event, saying human rights, policy, and gender are very important in the development of the country.

Salif Bayo, differently disabled president for Jokadou, Darsilamin emphasised on the importance of the training, stating that it increased their knowledge on all the topics dealt with.

"This will impact a lot in our associations, most especially on policy and gender. We have a big role to play when it comes to gender and the training has taught us how to live with our families in peace and harmony. Equality was among the most important things we learned," he stated.

He called on government to help persons with disabilities with learning tools and stop the stigma they are going through.

Mr. Bayo added that sometimes people see them and harass them by calling them names that really hurts.

Sanna Colley, regional Ombudsman for NBR explained that the importance of the training cannot be over-emphasised adding that it has boosted his skills and talent in executing his job.

"There are some human rights violations that are happening within our workplaces and those are some of the issues brought to my attention. As such having the opportunity to participate in learning human rights, policy, budget, and gender will go a long way in helping me handle some of the cases brought to my attention," he noted.

He added that policy is key and most of the violations regarding administrative injustice are a result of policies that are not clearly explained to workers.