Gambia: Mai Explains Rationale Behind Holding UDP Flag

2 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

Mai Ahmad Fatty, the leader of Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), who filed his nomination papers after the United Democratic Party (UDP), was visibly seen holding his party's flag together with the UDP flag.

However, he later gave reasons for his actions.

"On my way to the nomination this afternoon, my convoy encountered UDP returnees from nominating their Party Leader. They happily rushed towards my vehicle to shake hands. I permitted them way. They handed me a UDP flag which I accepted to wave briefly, in the spirit of political tolerance and national unity. GMC, being the most disciplined political Party in The Gambia, politics to us, is a source of goodness, not division and acrimony," he explained on his Facebook account.

Social protection measures of covid-19 vaccines

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X