Gambia: Mai Explains Rationale Behind Holding UDP Flag

Mai Ahmad Fatty, the leader of Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), who filed his nomination papers after the United Democratic Party (UDP), was visibly seen holding his party's flag together with the UDP flag.

However, he later gave reasons for his actions.

"On my way to the nomination this afternoon, my convoy encountered UDP returnees from nominating their Party Leader. They happily rushed towards my vehicle to shake hands. I permitted them way. They handed me a UDP flag which I accepted to wave briefly, in the spirit of political tolerance and national unity. GMC, being the most disciplined political Party in The Gambia, politics to us, is a source of goodness, not division and acrimony," he explained on his Facebook account.

