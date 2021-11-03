Gambia: 2nd Edition of Sir Dawda's Human Rights Moot Court Competition Underway

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently opened the 2nd edition of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara human rights Moot Court Competition in order to continue former President Jawara's legacy in upholding the principle of human rights in Africa.

The competition is supported by the University of The Gambia, and the Promotion of Migrants (PROMIS) project, a joint OHCHR-UNODC initiative on strengthening the capacities of five West African states to develop human rights-based response to the smuggling of migrants and of human rights violations related to irregular migration. The project is funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Italy.

The concept of the moot competition is centered on the human rights legacy of Jawara. The theme for this year's competition focuses on state obligation in respect of the human rights of migrants in Africa. The theme presents an opportunity for law students to appreciate the socio-economic, legal and political causes of migrants; the dynamics of migrants; the legal mechanisms for redress when migrants' rights are not fulfilled and state obligation in addressing migrants' issues.

During the opening ceremony at the UGT law faculty, the chairperson of the NHRC, Emmanuel Joof, gave an overview of the competition while other speakers dwelled on the role Jawara played in the promotion of human rights in the country and Africa. In attendance were the president of the Gambia Bar Association Lawyer Salifu Taal, Prof Olaolu Stephen Opadere, the Dean Faculty of Law and Mr. Andrea Ori, the Regional OHCHR representative for West Africa.