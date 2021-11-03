Gambia: Nyofelleh Share Points With Gunjur Kunkunjang in KSD Tourney

Nyofelleh on Saturday shared points with Gunjur Kunkujang in the 2021-2021 Kombo South District football tournament.

Both villages played a goalless draw at the Sanuyang Football Field to share spoils in the annual Kombo South District football fray.

Nyofelleh and Gunjur Kunkujang came for the significant three points to boost their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament but the match failed to produce a winner.

Meanwhile, Nyofelleh and Gunjur Kunkujang both secured 1 point each following their goalless draw in their opening group match.