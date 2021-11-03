Gambia: Nyofelleh Share Points With Gunjur Kunkunjang in KSD Tourney

2 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Nyofelleh on Saturday shared points with Gunjur Kunkujang in the 2021-2021 Kombo South District football tournament.

Both villages played a goalless draw at the Sanuyang Football Field to share spoils in the annual Kombo South District football fray.

Nyofelleh and Gunjur Kunkujang came for the significant three points to boost their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament but the match failed to produce a winner.

Meanwhile, Nyofelleh and Gunjur Kunkujang both secured 1 point each following their goalless draw in their opening group match.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X