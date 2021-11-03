Sudan: Civil Disobedience Across Sudan, FFC 'Will Not Negotiate With Coup'

Khartoum — The wide public response to a campaign of civil disobedience in protest against the October 25 military coup in Sudan continues in the capital Khartoum, as well as other cities in Sudan and abroad. It is impacting on all aspects of life and reports continue of deaths and injuries from live ammunition used army and paramilitary forces against demonstrators. The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have declared categorically that "there will no dialogue or negotiations with the putschists".

Information is often sporadic due to the ongoing internet shut-down and disruptions to telecommunications in Sudan, however, reports that are reaching Radio Dabanga indicate that most government institutions and banks have kept their doors closed, while all schools and universities remained closed. Most shops are still closed as well.

Sources say that traffic rates are still limited, because while the military forces re-opened the roads many times, the barricades were immediately rebuilt by protestors.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) reported in a statement that armed forces under the command of the coup leaders "have been attacking peaceful protesters with live ammunition in the El Abbasiya neighbourhood in Omdurman on Monday".

The doctors say that one protester was hit in the shoulder, three others were wounded in the chaos that followed the shooting.

FFC: 'No dialogue with putschists'

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) - the main drivers of the revolution that overthrew the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship in 2019 - have declared categorically that "there will no dialogue or negotiations with the putschists".

In a statement following a meeting of the FFC Central Leadership Council on Monday afternoon at the premises of the National Umma Party, the FFC said they are now concerned with "uniting the revolutionary forces on the streets with the civilian democratic forces".

The meeting concluded with the decision to overthrow the military coup, hold the leaders accountable, and achieve justice for the protestors who have been killed and wounded, in addition to releasing all detainees immediately and returning to the constitutional system before October 25.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok must return and his government to carry out their duties in accordance with the Constitutional Document, the FFC insist.