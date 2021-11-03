Sudan: Beja Nazirs Reopen Ports and Roads in Eastern Sudan

2 November 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — The High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains announced the opening of the Red Sea ports and the Port Sudan-Khartoum highway, with immediate effect. The opening - after a closure that has lasted a month and a half - will last for one month, "in order to allow the formation of a new government".

Abdallah Obshar, the Beja Council's rapporteur, said in a press statement on Monday that the council adheres to its demand to cancel the Eastern Sudan Track protocol of the Juba Peace Agreement, and to organise a "comprehensive conference on eastern Sudan (Red Sea state, Kassala, and El Gedaref) based on the decisions of the Sinkat Conference".

Obshar explained that the decision came after the communication of internal and international bodies, and that it comes as a contribution to the movements of goods in Sudan. The Beja Council welcomes a dialogue with the government of technocrats that the putschists have pledged to form.

The head of the council, Nazir Sayed Tirik, announced his support for El Burhan and the coup last week, after the coup leader acknowledged the political demands of the Beja leaders concerning participation in the government. Tirik pledged at the time that they will ease the blocking of the ports and the highway as soon as a part of their demands have been agreed on.

