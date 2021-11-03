Rwanda: Covid-19 - Over 2 Million Rwandans Fully Vaccinated

More than two million people in Rwanda have already taken their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to official statistics from the ministry of health.

The daily update from the Ministry of Health on November 1, shows that 2,032,065 people are fully vaccinated while 3,884,463 have received their first dose of vaccine.

Those that are fully vaccinated represent 26 per cent of 7.8 million target population, of which the country aims to vaccinate 60 per cent by June, next year.

However, given the trend and continued appeal of equitable vaccine roll-out, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) said recently on the national broadcaster that they are revising the target plan, to ambitiously make it 80 per cent by next year.

He also said that discussions are underway on the possibility of offering a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable populations in the country.

This, he said during the World Health Organisation press conference, last week, emphasising that however, the main focus is providing the first shot to more Rwandans.

Meanwhile, RBC announced the closure of different Covid-19 treatment facilities across the country, to remain with only Kanyinya treatment centre for Covid treatment purposes.

The move, which according to health officials was prompted by the fact that there wasn't any person in critical condition while other active cases are being followed upon in Home Based Care.

"In July, Nyarugenge Hospital's bed occupancy was hundred per cent, today no Covid-19 patient remains," Nsanzimana said through his Twitter handle, "the hospital will reopen for general health services on November 2."

From the ministry's statistics, the positivity rate is at 0.3 per cent.