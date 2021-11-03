Rwanda: AS Kigali Humiliate Kiyovu as Mukura, Gorilla Fail to Win

The national football league week 2 games started on Tuesday November 2, 2021 with some interesting results as what was seen as the clash of the titans turned out to be a one-sided game with AS Kihali handing Kiyovu Sports a 4-0 mauling.

The game at the Kigali stadium which was the biggest among the week 2 encounters looked like a mismatch as Kiyovu Sports failed to come to the party against AS Kigali.

It took Amavubi skipper Haruna Niyonzima just seven minutes to punish Kiyovu Sports in the epic clash with a superb finish as his goal set the tone for the 4-0 mauling.

The early goal unsettled Kiyovu Sports as they could neither put themselves together nor find their rhythm. They began to chase the game but their opponents played with fluidity.

Dennis Rukondo made it two for the homeside in the tenth minute before Nigerian import Aboubakar Lawal nailed the Kiyovu Sports coffin with the third in the quarter hour mark.

After recess, substitute Ramadhan Niyibizi made it four for AS Kigali as Kiyovu Sports were condemned to their heaviest defeat in recent years.

Meanwhile in other games, Gorilla FC were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Marines FC in Kigali. Jean Claude Nizeyimana was on target for Gorilla FC whereas Marine FC's goal was scored by Burundian forward Amimu Nahimana.

Elsewhere in the Southern Province of Huye, Gasogi United held Mukura Victory to a 1-1 draw. Tressor Muhiza opened the scoring in the 6th minute for Mukura before Moustafa Nsengiyumva equalized in the second half for Gasogi.

The remaining week 2 games will be played on Wednesday with Bugesera FC hosting Etincelles, Rayon FC will visit Rutsiro, Gicumbi welcomes Etoile del'est in a game of "newcomers", and Police FC will entertain Espoir at home.