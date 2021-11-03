Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 130,000 People With Disability Administered Doses Since September 20

2 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 130,000 people with disabilities have been given coronavirus vaccine doses since the launch of the national vaccination campaign for this group, last September, President of the Tunisian Organisation for the Defence of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (French: OTDDPH) Yousri Mazzati said Tuesday.

He told TAP the open days for the vaccination of people with disabilities, which started on September 20, 2021 and ran over 10 days, helped administer doses to nearly 130,000 people with disabilities (with or without disability cards).

The open mobile campaign for the vaccination of people with disabilities continued after the open days, the official pointed out.

Mazzati said the campaign, which was held under the umbrella of the Health Ministry sought to immunize people with disabilities who have disability cards and others who cannot travel to vaccination centers.

He underlined that the number of disability card holders in Tunisia is 276,000, while estimates differ on the total number of disabled people in Tunisia.

According to 2017 survey conducted by the OTDDPH, the disability rate accounts for 7.5% in Tunisia, while official estimates from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) indicate that it is 2.3%.

The Social Affairs Ministry will update official statistics on people with disabilities during the next population census, since the rate of disability is constantly increasing, especially among children with autism, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X