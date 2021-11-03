Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 130,000 People With Disability Administered Doses Since September 20

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 130,000 people with disabilities have been given coronavirus vaccine doses since the launch of the national vaccination campaign for this group, last September, President of the Tunisian Organisation for the Defence of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (French: OTDDPH) Yousri Mazzati said Tuesday.

He told TAP the open days for the vaccination of people with disabilities, which started on September 20, 2021 and ran over 10 days, helped administer doses to nearly 130,000 people with disabilities (with or without disability cards).

The open mobile campaign for the vaccination of people with disabilities continued after the open days, the official pointed out.

Mazzati said the campaign, which was held under the umbrella of the Health Ministry sought to immunize people with disabilities who have disability cards and others who cannot travel to vaccination centers.

He underlined that the number of disability card holders in Tunisia is 276,000, while estimates differ on the total number of disabled people in Tunisia.

According to 2017 survey conducted by the OTDDPH, the disability rate accounts for 7.5% in Tunisia, while official estimates from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) indicate that it is 2.3%.

The Social Affairs Ministry will update official statistics on people with disabilities during the next population census, since the rate of disability is constantly increasing, especially among children with autism, the same source said.