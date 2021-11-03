Africa: Egypt's Representative to AU Holds Consultation Meeting As Cairo Chairs Peace, Security Council

Egypt's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representatives to the African Union Mohamed Gad has held a consultation meeting with delegations from the three African member states of the UN Security Council: Kenya, Niger and Tunisia.

The meeting was attended by a delegation from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as from the two African countries scheduled to join the Security Council early next year: Ghana and Gabon, the Egyptian Embassy in Addis Ababa said in a press release on Tuesday 2/11/2021.

The meeting was held in line with Egypt's chairmanship of the AU's Peace and Security Council.

During the meeting, the ambassador emphasized Egypt's keenness to develop cooperation and coordination with the three African member states in the Security Council; with a view to unifying African stances on peace and security issues.

He also reviewed the outlines of Egypt's program related to its chairmanship of the African Union's Peace and Security Council.