Egypt: PM Reviews Status of Some Projects At Suez Canal Economic Zone

2 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli emphasized the importance of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) as a major point of attraction for investments from all over the world; in light of its unique and distinguished location, among other multiple advantages that enable it to lure various industries.

Madbouli made the remarks during a meeting he chaired on Tuesday 2/11/2021 in the presence of Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Yehia Zaki to review the status of a number of projects carried out at the SCZone.

During the meeting, Zaki said an automotive industry complex is proposed to be established at East Port Said Industrial Zone to raise its attractiveness for investment, as well as to help companies make use of the advantages and incentives to be granted there.

Two international companies have expressed their willingness to join the complex project, he noted.

In this regard, the official said the SCZone is adopting an ambitious investment plan in a record time to attract more domestic and foreign investments as part of the State's strategy to develop and raise the efficiency of the network of infrastructure projects nationwide.

