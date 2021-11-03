Egypt: Sisi Back Home After Attending COP26 in Glasgow

2 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi returned home on Tuesday 2/11/2021 after taking part in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

In his speech to the COP26 on Monday, the president called on developed countries to fulfill their pledge to provide $100 billion to developing countries to face global warming.

He also highlighted Egypt's latest steps in promoting sustainable green development, including plans to increase clean energy sources in Egypt from the current 20 percent to 42 percent by 2035.

El-Sisi met other world leaders on the fringe of the conference, including leaders of the DR Congo, Armenia, Romania, Germany, Lebanon, Libya, and the European Commission.

