Egypt Striving to Engage Banking Sector in Climate Action - Environment Min.

Minister of Environment Yassmin Fouad asserted on Tuesday 2/11/2021 the importance of engaging the banking sector in climate action.

Fouad made the remarks during a meeting with HSBC Regional CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey Stephen Moss, Chief Sustainability Officer of HSBC Group Celine Herweijer, and HSBC Egypt Managing Director, Head of Global Banking Helmy Ghazi, on the margins of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

She said that the banking sector is a principal partner in executing climate change adaptation and mitigation projects, shedding light on Egypt's ongoing efforts to build the sector's capacities to play an effective role in climate and green projects.

Exchanging their views on Egypt and HSBC climate strategies, Fouad and the top HSBC officials also discussed ways to promote cooperation between the bank group and the Egyptian finance and environment ministries.

They also probed aspects of cooperation to support Egypt's efforts in preparation for hosting the COP27 UN climate conference in 2022.