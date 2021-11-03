Egypt: ABCC President Visits Egyptian Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

2 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Osmar Chohfi has paid a visit to the Egyptian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He was accompanied by a 15-member delegation of the chamber and representatives of Brazilian companies, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday 2/11/2021.

Chohfi lauded the distinguished content screened at the pavilion, which shows different development projects carried out by the State and the great avilable investment opportunities in the Egyptian market, the statement added.

The ABCC head said that Egyptian-Brazilian relations are witnessing a signigicant boom in the economic field, citing the recent signing of an agreement with the Trade and Industry Ministry to establish a representation office of the chamber in Cairo, the statement read.

He said that this office would contribute to serving Egyptian and Brazilian businessmen and strengthening trade exchange between the two countries and with Latin American countries, through the Mercosur agreement, as well as with African countries through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

