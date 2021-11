Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid saw 8 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This takes the case tally in the region to 29,701, including 29,605 recoveries, while 15 patients are currently hospitalised.

The new positive cases were all recorded in the delegation of Meknassi, deputy director of primary health Béchir Saidi told TAP.

On the other hand, 100,500 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the region so far, according to the same source.