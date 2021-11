Tunis/Tunisia — Esperance ST bagged the 36th Handball Arab Club Championship title, after a win over AS Hammamet 26-24, at a final game on Tuesday in Hammamet.

This is Esperance's 6th Arab title, which places them in the lead, ahead of Egypt's Al-Ahly (5 titles).

Qatari Al Wakrah secured the third place in the competition, after beating EM Mahdia 26-24 in the placement match played earlier in the afternoon.