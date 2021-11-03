Tunisia: Head of State Honours National Teams Crowned in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied presided Tuesday at the Palace of Carthage a ceremony given in honour of Tunisian athletes, all disciplines and specialties, which have shone and honored the Tunisian flag at major international and continental events.

Saied honored the national team that took part in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Tunisian basketball team that had won the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 and the senior volleyball team, African champions 2021.

The Paralympic team had won eleven medals (4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze).

The national basketball team had won AfroBasket in Rwanda after defeating at the final game Côte d'Ivoire 78-75. This is the 3rd continental title and the second in a row for Tunisia.

The volleyball players have, for their part, been crowned African champions at the 2021 Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship hosted by Kigali, Rwanda. The national team had defeated at the final Cameroon 3-1, to win their title in a row and the 11th in history.