Tunisia: Head of State Honours National Teams Crowned in 2021

2 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied presided Tuesday at the Palace of Carthage a ceremony given in honour of Tunisian athletes, all disciplines and specialties, which have shone and honored the Tunisian flag at major international and continental events.

Saied honored the national team that took part in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Tunisian basketball team that had won the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 and the senior volleyball team, African champions 2021.

The Paralympic team had won eleven medals (4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze).

The national basketball team had won AfroBasket in Rwanda after defeating at the final game Côte d'Ivoire 78-75. This is the 3rd continental title and the second in a row for Tunisia.

The volleyball players have, for their part, been crowned African champions at the 2021 Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship hosted by Kigali, Rwanda. The national team had defeated at the final Cameroon 3-1, to win their title in a row and the 11th in history.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X