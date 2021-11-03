Zimbabwe: Fashion Industry Rises From the Ashes

Unheralded local fashion designer and stylist Brendon Pazarangu has said business is now booming following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions to Level Two which has enabled the industry to re-open.

Fashion enthusiasts are now hosting fashion shows and red carpets affairs.

Pazarangu, affectionately known as "PAZ, made the revelations during a fashion discussion last week on how best the industry can grow.

The sociable designer cited some of the major points such as virtual fashion being the new fashion career, hosting of fashion shows and how to empower locals about fashion.

In an interview Pazarangu, said due to parties, weddings and live red carpet events, their business was booming to an extent of having more orders compared to past m0onths.

"The Covid-19 pandemic had greatly affected us and some have been lying idle doing nothing, while others were busy with sketches," he said.

"Because events were banned to curb the spread of the virus, it was rare having people coming to get dressed or buying designer clothes for particular occasions. We are happy that business is booming and we are happy with the situation, especially now during the wedding season and red carpet affair events."

Pazarangu said his duty in the industry was to leave indelible mark with his creativity.

"It was not a consciously made decision to get into the industry.

"I used to style myself and design my own clothes back then, and from that moment I realised I had to share with the world this gift." Asked who was his role model, the 25-year-old said he was inspired by Ruth Carter. "My role model is Ruth E Carter," said Pazarangu.

"What strikes me about this designer is how she understands the African royalty assignment in coming to America. Her pieces represent absolute class, elegance and power."

Talking about his merchandise and collections, Pazarangu said they were a reflection of kingdom culture and royal flair.

"As a solid Christian, I fabricate all my work to reflect the royalty we all carry as sons and daughters of God.

"It is classy, it is elegant and it resonates with those daring to take charge and bold enough to be 'kinging or queening'.

"As the new kid on the block, I have not participated in runways, neither invested time learning and understanding the business in its holistic nature. I wish to take part in fashion runways."

The talented designer said lack of support was the biggest challenge he was facing in the industry.

"Getting access to good quality material has been a major obstacle, getting funding to scale up production and getting links for Italian and Turkish suppliers who can supply me with the kind of clothing has been a challenge. I think it's lack of support and appreciation that causes all this."

Pazarangu has worked with the likes of the late socialite Ginimbi, Hollywood Lee and Becky K from ZiFM.

"It is my wish to dress the Queen of Swagga, Pokello, Zodwa Mkandla, Kefilwe Mabote, Bonang Matheba and Tino Chinyani," he said.