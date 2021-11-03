Liberia Makes Progress in Covid-19 Fight

The government of Liberia through the ministry of health has reported significance progress in the fight against the coronavirus as the country's active cases now stand at nine as compared to previous months.

The country has recorded the total 5,812 cases with 5,516 recoveries and 287 deaths as of March 2020 to present.

Speaking at the ministry of information cultural affairs and tourism recently, health minister Wilhelmina Jallah said as of Thursday, October 28, 2021 the country has recorded zero case of the virus, but encouraged the population to continue to keep their mask up and follow all the health protocols.

According to the Health Minister, all the patients are in home-based care meaning they are kept home while being monitored by health workers ensuring that they do not spread the disease.

Dr. Jallah noted that though there is good news, which does not mean that covid is over in as counties, anything can happen.

She disclosed that three counties are still responding to include: Maryland, Bong and Montserrado counties, constituting the nine active cases the country now has.

"Montserrado is the 'Epic Center' meaning everything started here and it looks like everything will end here. She furthers "When Montserrado is free completely than we are doing a greater job.

She noted that Liberia can only continue to do well when citizens abide by all the health protocols and take their covid vaccine.

Dr. Jallah indicated that vaccine is the way to go in order to meet the immunity threshold which means a setting number of people are being vaccinated.