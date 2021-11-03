Egypt: November 2 Marks National Day of Kafr El-Sheikh City

The Kafr El-Sheikh Museum opened its doors to visitors on November 2, 2020, after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated it.

With its modern construction, the museum is located in the famous Sanaa Park to document the cultural heritage of the governorate and spread the archaeological and civilizational awareness of the heritage of Kafr El Sheikh Governorate and the nearby governorates.

The museum consists of three main exhibition halls, displaying artifacts from the excavations of the Tel el-Faraeen archaeological area and some other archaeological areas from Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate.

The museum houses 735 artifacts, the most important of which is a statue from the Greco-Roman era depicting a child in a lake, and a statue of King Ramses II with the deity Sekhmet, in addition to a progressive painting of King Thutmose III, and 2 stone blocks (an architectural element), the head of a king of the 30thDynasty, and another statue of a priest dating back to the age of the 26th Dynasty, from the Tel el-Faraeen area.

It was decided to open the museum on all days of the week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. so that visitors can enjoy seeing the distinctive artifacts. A special visit path has been set up for people with special needs.

Egypt Today