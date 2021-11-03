Egyptian Family House to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

3 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar and the Coptic Orthodox Church are set to organize a celebration on Monday 8/11/2021 to mark the 10th anniversary of founding the Egyptian Family House.

Al Azhar said in a statement on Tuesday 2/11/2021that the event will be held at Al Azhar Conference Center in the presence of Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed Tayyeb and Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.

The top Sunni Islamic learning seat lauded the important role played by the Family House that works on promoting the Muslim and Christian values of compassion, empathy and understanding and upholding the principles of coexistence and tolerance.

The Family House also aims to encourage the culture of peace and acceptance of others and counter hatred and violence, the note added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X