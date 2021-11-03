Egyptian Family House to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

Al Azhar and the Coptic Orthodox Church are set to organize a celebration on Monday 8/11/2021 to mark the 10th anniversary of founding the Egyptian Family House.

Al Azhar said in a statement on Tuesday 2/11/2021that the event will be held at Al Azhar Conference Center in the presence of Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed Tayyeb and Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.

The top Sunni Islamic learning seat lauded the important role played by the Family House that works on promoting the Muslim and Christian values of compassion, empathy and understanding and upholding the principles of coexistence and tolerance.

The Family House also aims to encourage the culture of peace and acceptance of others and counter hatred and violence, the note added.

MENA