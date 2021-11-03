Egypt: Inauguration of 1st Phase of Ahl Masr Walkway Set for Early 2022 - PM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli lauded the accelerated work pace at Ahl Masr Walkway which resulted in the finalization of the first phase of the project whose second and third stages are currently in the making as part of the State's plan for Greater Cairo's all-out development scheme.

During a celebration on Tuesday evening 2/11/2021 marking the finalization of the first stage of the project, the prime minister said the passage is of a great social perspective for it will be open to all Egyptians and, with its spacious areas that are designated for recreation, tourism and shopping, it will offer them the chance to enjoy a wide range of activities and services.

Madbouli said Ahl Masr Walkway project comes in line with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to carry out ventures that help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as urban development objectives, saying it is intended to be an iconic landmarkluring tourists to the heart of Cairo.

The pedestrian walkway is designed to develop the Nile Corniche area extending from the 15th of May Bridge to Imbaba Bridge, with a view to allowing residents and tourists enjoy the Nile View, along with the surrounding greenery landscape.

Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Asem el Gazar and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal took part in the event, among others.

MENA