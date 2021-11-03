Ghana: Every Newborn Child in Ghana to Get GhanaCard Number - - Vice President Bawumia

From next year, every newborn child in Ghana will get a GhanaCard Number a few months after he/she is delivered, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

According to Dr Bawumia, the actual card would be issued when the child is grown, and the biometrics are fully formed after age 6.

Speaking at a public lecture on Tuesday at Ashesi University to tell the government's story on digitisation and the success chalked, Vice President Bawumia said the initiative forms part of digital reforms undertaken at the Births and Deaths Registry to provide better-protected information on the citizens and residents of Ghana.

Vice President Bawumia, who spoke on the theme "Transforming An Economy Through Digitalisation- The Ghana Story", said the transformation at the Birth and Deaths Registry was welcome news.

"... one of the most depressing visits I have paid to a government office during my time as Vice President was to the Births and Deaths Registry headquarters. There clearly was insufficient investment in the institution. It was messy, and it was sad.

"It turned out that the Births and Deaths Registry had three separate databases as registers for births and deaths, and these databases were in silos."

Therefore, it was not surprising that corruption and fake birth certificates thrived in that environment, Dr Bawumia stated.

Vice President Bawumia disclosed that digitising the Births and Deaths Registry records was almost complete with the three databases cleaned up and integrated.

He also mentioned the integration of the births and deaths register with the Ghana Health Service, National Identification Authority, Ghana Statistical Service, Immigration and the Police so that the record of births and deaths is consistent across all those databases.

Vice President Bawumia also announced, among others, the impending launch of an E-Pharmacy to digitise pharmacies in Ghana.

He stated that patients or people generally have difficulties knowing which pharmacies have the medicines doctors prescribed for them and could go to five pharmacies before getting them.

Among the difficulties is how to tell whether the medicines are genuine or fake. There is also the problem of drug abuse with prescription medicines like Tramadol.

To address these problems, Dr Bawumia, in 2019, challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to digitise the operations of pharmacies in Ghana.

"Following this and working with my office, the Pharmacy Council, in collaboration with the private sector, has completed work on a digital platform for all pharmacies in Ghana, and a pilot of 45 pharmacies is currently ongoing," the Vice President said.

The digital E-Pharmacy platform offers the opportunity to everyone through a mobile phone to upload a prescription and find out which pharmacies are near and have the medicines. Again, one can compare the prices for the same drug offered to find the lowest priced pharmacies.

According to Dr Bawumia, consumers could also order the drug and pay for it through mobile money or GhQR (Scan and Pay). The medicines are then delivered to the customers at home through a courier service.

The E-Pharmacy will enable Ghana to address the issue of drug abuse. For example, those prescribed controlled medicines like Tramadol will only be given a one-time CODE sent via SMS (once the prescription is uploaded) to use at the pharmacy.

The e-pharmacy platform will also check fake or counterfeit medicines because the platform will be linked to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to monitor the batch numbers of all products in real-time. Any drug for which the FDA does not have a batch number will be classified as fake.