Tanzania: Kili Marathon 2022 Registration Gains Momentum

Organizers of the prestigious Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon 2022 have confirmed that registration process that kicked off last week is progressing well and the early discounting period is currently on.

A statement issued in Dar es Salaam said registration is being done online through Tigopesa by dialing *149*20# and through the official Kilimanjaro Marathon website-www.kilimanjaromarathon.com.

According to the organizers, the earlier participants register the better for them as it will give them as organizers ample time to prepare.

"We are concerned about early registration to ensure that we have all important aspects taken care of on time, for example water, ambulances, fruits and medals," read the statement in part.

The organizers also reminded participants to take advantage of the early discounting period which is from October 17 to January 7, because thereafter the entry fee increases.

"After the discount period is over, there will be no more offers, all participants will be required to pay the normal registration fee after January 7, 2022," said the organizers, adding that offers for the marathon are communicated only through the official Kilimanjaro Marathon platforms and media.

The organizers also reminded participants that Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon will be marking its 20th Anniversary hence it will be a special and major event for all to mark this important milestone.

Sponsors of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager - 42km, Tigo Kili Half Marathon - 21km and Grand Malt 5km, while water table sponsors include Absa Tanzania, Unilever, Simba Cement, Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries Co. Ltd, Kilimanjaro Water and TPC Sugar, while official suppliers are GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel and CMC Automobiles

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, which will be held on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU), is organized by the Kilimanjaro Company Limited and locally coordinated by Executive Solutions Limited.