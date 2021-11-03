Tanzanians Living in Diaspora Encouraged to Invest Back Home

MEMBERS of the Tanzanian Diaspora have been encouraged to invest in several potential areas that have been identified locally for economic and social benefits.

The call was made by the Minister of Health, Social welfare, Elders, Gender and Children Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui when opening a private hospital at Paje coastal village, Unguja South. He said medical services are among areas that the Diasporas could invest.

He mentioned other areas that the government would be happy to welcome investors as tourism, agriculture/agro-business, manufacturing, technology and processing as well as other key investment opportunities like business/trade that position Zanzibar as a unique place.

"We need to assure our tourists, visitors and people of better health care. There should be no need of traveling to neighbouring countries or India and South Africa for medical services," said Mr Mazrui when opening the Dr Mehta's Hospital at Paje.

The event was also attended by Mr Hassan Hafidh 'Diaspora', Mr Rashid Shamshi- District Commissioner (DC) for South District, Deputy Permanent Secretary- Ministry responsible for Gender, Ms Abeida Rashid, investors in tourist hotels and residents of Paje and other government officer.

Mr Mazrui commended Dr Ameesh Mehta- owner and managing director of the Hospital for establishing hospitals in the country and Paje being the sixth since his return home from USA in 2010 with the decision to invest in health care.

Dr Mehta, a Zanzibari who studied and lived in India, before travelling in other countries and worked in the USA for more than 10 years, said the aim of opening the Paje Hospital is in response to President Hussein Ali Mwinyi's call on Diasporas to invest in Zanzibar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My grandfather had Dr Mehta's Hospital in the 1960s before closing. I decided to reopen in 2011 and so far six hospitals/clinics have been opened to serve people at affordable prices," Dr Mehta said, promising that the next plan is to open a hospital in Pemba.

Mariam Hamud- Deputy Director, Diaspora Department, President's Office (State House) commended Dr Mehta for investing at home as she asked other members of the Diaspora to emulate him, particularly by focusing on Pemba Island, the government's priority area.

Mr Hafidh also thanked Dr Mehta for opening the hospitals and that he successfully worked hard to ensure policy and laws of Diaspora are in place. "Every Zanzibari and Tanzanian Diaspora has a role to play towards the development of Zanzibar and Tanzania, let us be serious," he said.