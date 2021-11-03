Tanzania: Minister Warns Against Bureaucracy in Z'bar National IDs Issuance

President's Office, Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments, Ms Masoud Ali Mohammed, has strongly warned executives against uncalled for bureaucracy in issuance of birth certificates and Zanzibar Resident Identity Cards (ZanIDs).

"I am informed that we have all the required equipment for the timely production of birth certificates and ZanIDs for people who apply, why the delays?" queried the minister, threatening stern disciplinary action if the delays persist.

During an impromptu visit at the Zanzibar Civil Status Registration Agency (ZCRSA), the minister said that there have been endless complaints on the delays and bureaucracy in getting the documents, especially for people from rural areas.

Minister Mohammed asked the executives to change how they operate by speeding up identification, registration and inspection to clear doubts and issue the documents in short period of time.

Ms Fatma Omar, a mother of four from North Unguja has been one of the latest people to complain that she has taken almost a year without getting the birth certificates for her two children and she had been compelled to frequent the offices.

Teachers and mother care from SOS children village in Zanzibar also recently raised their voices over lack of birth certificates for children they take care of, asking the government's higher authorities to intervene in the matter.