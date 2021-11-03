Tanzania: More Boost for Dar Port Efficiency As New Equipment Arrive

EFFORTS to up efficiency of the Dar es Salaam Port got major boost as the port Tuesday started receiving modern work equipment purchased from 210bn/- that the government had disbursed for that purpose.

The received facilities were seven Reach Stackers, three pilot boats and one large crane all worth 27bn/-.

Works and Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa noted that more other equipment have been ordered and will be arriving in the country between now and June next year.

The move is to ensure that the country's largest port gets enough tools for increasing operational efficiency, said Prof Mbarawa when officiating receiving of the new equipment at the port in Dar es Salaam.

Prof Mbarawa said the investment made by the government was reforming the port and helping it to handle more cargo.

"The arrival of these tools is a continuation of the major reforms taking place in our ports. This is a proof that the sixth phase government is looking at this sector with a special attention.

"My advice to the management of the TPA (Tanzania Ports Authority) is that they should ensure that these valuable equipment are well preserved and maintained timely as well as operated by qualified staff for them to last longer and bring returns," he said.

He reminded that his Ministry will continue to monitor the performance of the TPA by providing consistent guidance all the times to enable the ports to make a greater contribution to the national economy.

Professor Mbarawa thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for facilitating the TPA to become strong and effective in its operations of handling imported and exported cargoes.

Earlier, TPA director general Eric Hamissi said that major rehabilitations which were made at the country's ports have led to an increase of cargo serviced, and therefore investing in handling tools have come at the right time.

Mr Hamissi said that some more tools for handling containers have already been ordered and are expected to reach the country before mid-next year.

Representing port's stakeholders, the Chairman of the board of directors of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Ms Angelina Ngalula, thanked the government for employing energetic and determined human resources to run TPA activities.

------ENDS-------