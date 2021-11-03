Tanzania: Govt Intervention Stabilizes Fuel Prices

MOTORISTS have all the reasons to smile after the government intervened in price negotiation to stabilize fuel pump prices effectively from today.

Furthermore, diesel users getting the supply form Dar es Salaam port will have a broader smile as the price of the fuel has been reduced by 18/- per a litre.

According to the prices announced by the Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (Ewura), the retail price for Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara will be 2,439/-, 2,478/- and 2,455/- respectively.

The retail price for diesel will be 2,243/- a litre in Dar es Salaam, 2,245/- per litre in Tanga and 2,279/- per litre in Mtwara.

"The prices that prevailed in the previous month are being maintained with the exception of diesel imported through the port of Dar es Salaam, which has been reduced by 18/- per litre," read in part a statement on consumer price index announced yesterday.

In Dar es Salaam, the retail price of kerosene will be 2,188/- per litre. Because kerosene is not available in Tanga and Mtwara, prices for the product will be calculated based on the cost of kerosene obtained through Dar es Salaam port, and the cost of transportation to the various regional centers, districts, and towns.

This is part of achievements recorded after President Samia Suluhu Hassan in July this year, directed for bold measures to be taken to lower petroleum products prices so that they become affordable to Tanzanians.

Equally, last month, the Minister for Energy, January Makamba implemented the directives by proposing reduction of charges, levies and fees of government institutions, which are imposed on petroleum products.

According to Ewura, without the government's interventions this month, prices for petroleum products would have risen to 2,492/- per litre of petrol and 2,188/- per litre of kerosene in Dar es Salaam port.

"For Tanga port petrol would have been sold at 2,538/- per litre and diesel 2,304/- per litre, while in Mtwara the prices would have been 2,529/- and 2,349/- per litre of diesel," read further the statement.

Moreover, the government is planning to source petroleum products directly from the refineries as means to cut down costs of imported petroleum products.

Furthermore, the government is collaborating with the petroleum business community, mainly wholesalers of petroleum products to ensure prices of petroleum products are affordable.

Last month President Samia responded to widespread outcry over skyrocketing fuel prices in the country, and directed for reduction in various levies charged on fuel to relieve Tanzanians from digging deeper into their pockets for the costs.

She instructed government agencies, which collect levies from fuel totaling 102bn/- annually to reduce the levies.

ENDS.