Tanzania: 'Unlock Climate Change Financing'

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has extended a call for developed nations to unlock climate change financing to the low-income countries, including Tanzania for the latter to achieve the Nationally Determinations Contributions (NDCs).

She said, it was a high time for the developing countries to get financial support and technical know-how on implementable strategies to be applied on the matter.

The President was speaking on Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), saying adequate funding particularly in terms of grants was key for the adaptation strategies on climate change.

"We in Tanzania haven't been spared by these events, sea level rise is eating our arable land, and our pride of Mount Kilimanjaro is changing d u e to glaciers melting. We are also experiencing unpredictable floods and droughts," she told the summit.

Adding; "We are experiencing all these despite our resolve to dedicate 48 million hectors to forest conservation. Our beautiful archipelago in Zanzibar is struggling with temperature rise, salt water intrusion and inundation is affecting tourism and ecology."

This, according to her, indicates that 30 per cent of GDP of most of the low incomes comes from agriculture, forestry and fisheries is not sustainable.

"Sadly, a big resolve and robust step to combat effects of climate change is still low paced," she noted. Expounding further, President Samia assured the Summit that despite the fact that Paris goal of achieving 1.5 degrees Celsius is yet to be met, Tanzania remains determined to take swift actions for the brighter future.

She said the country hasn't placed the national climate change response strategy and the nation's determined contribution is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, economy wide between 30 and 35 by 2030 is still on.

"On the mitigation front through hydro-geothermal and solar we have managed to increase power generation and thus increase access rate from 43 per cent in 2017 to almost 70 per cent in 2020," explained the head of state.

Moreover, she said the country's reforestation rate increased from 25 to 27 per cent in 2020, with every year planting an average of 276 million trees.

"We know what is needed and we know what works, our solidarity and commitment as leaders will be measured not by the ambitions we set today, but our actions across all the pillars of Paris Agreements, mitigation, adaptations and finance commensurate with scale of challenges," she emphasized while addressing the COP26.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also said that if the world will not act accordingly, then developing countries that have lower adoptive capacity remain with no option, but to brace for more devastating capacity.

President Samia was of the view that since climate change is a global issue, and then its remedy must be global too.

"We therefore call upon developed countries, which are the major emitters to scale up their actions on mitigation by providing predictable and adequate funding to enable the low income countries achieve our ambitious NDC goals sustainably," the President stated further.

She furthermore told the Summit that Tanzania and most of the low income countries have already developed ambitious NDC with clear mitigation initiatives.

President Samia said the country's mitigation goals have been set across all key sectors; however, as a developing country, it can't achieve all these without adequate support and technical know-how transferred to build capacities.