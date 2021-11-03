Nigeria: 162 Nigerians Stranded in Libya Arrive Lagos

3 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Federal Government, Wednesday, received 162 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The stranded Nigerians, who took off from Tripoli Libya at about 10.10am, were said to have arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 2.10am.

The returnees included 98 adult females, 28 adult males, 19 female children, five male children, nine female infants, and three male infants.

According to the Southwest Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, five of the returnees have various degrees of health related issues.

He said the agencies that received the returnees include the Port Health Unit of the Federal of Health, National Commission for Resilience, Migration and IDPs, NEMA, and the Nigerian Immigration Services.

Farinloye said these Nigerians were repatriated to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), through the Voluntary Repatriation Programme.

The IOM noted that it had assisted over 22,000 distressed Nigerians back to the country since 2017.

These returnees, according to the IOM, are people who left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey was frustrated.

