South Africa: Vote Counting Continues in the Metropolitan Municipalities

While vote counting continues for the 2021 Local Government Elections, results for the Metropolitan Municipalities in the country have started trickling in.

According to the Electoral Commission (IEC) dashboard, as at 15:30pm with 26% of the votes complete in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, the African National Congress (ANC) was leading with 69.66% of the vote, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at 12.62% while support for the Democratic Alliance (DA) stood at 10.4%.

As at 15:34 in the City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality, in the Western Cape, the DA was leading with 61.85% of the votes, followed by the ANC at 14.01% and the Cape Coloured Congress with 4.68% support.

Moving to Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities, in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, the DA is ahead with 39.95% support, followed by the ANC at 28.68% while the Freedom Front Plus (VF+) support stood at 10.25% as at 15:39.

In the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, the ANC was leading with 37.82%, followed by the DA at 28.47% support while the EFF's support stood at 14.02%. As at 15:46, 31% of the vote counting had been completed.

In the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, the ANC was leading with 34.21%, followed by the DA at 25.9% and in third place was Action SA with 17.54% of the votes. These statistics were at 17% of vote counting as at 15:50.

In the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, with 6% of the votes counted as at 15:54, the ANC was in the lead with support of 51.97%, followed by the DA at 21.28% while support for the EFF stood at 10.53%.

In the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, the ANC was leading with 42.72% of the votes, followed by the DA at 37.89% and the EFF at 7.34%. These results were at 18% complete as at 15:59.

In the Free State, the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality the ANC was leading with 44.34% of the votes, followed by the 31.82% and the EFF at 9.21%. These results were 31% complete as at 16:02.